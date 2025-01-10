PM Modi To Attend AI Action Summit In France In February: French President Macron 'A Dialogue With All The Powers'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will participate in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit to be held held in France in February, President Emmanuel has said.

“France will be hosting on February 11 and 12 the AI Summit, a summit for action, which will enable us to have a discussion on artificial intelligence,” President Macron said while addressing the 30th of Ambassadors.

This summit will allow for an international conversation on AI, Macron said.

“Prime Minister Modi will be there immediately after the state visit to our country. This (the AI Summit) will enable us to have a dialogue with all the powers, IEA, US, China and major nations such as .... India which has a role to play as well as the Gulf States,” he said.

Even though Macron said February 11 and 12, the“AI Action Summit” is to be held on February 10 and 11.

Macron presented his foreign policy for 2025 and spoke on a number of topics, including its equation with the US post-Donald Trump win, according to his speech livestreamed on France24.

Earlier, French Presidency confirmed India's invitation to the AI Action Summit in December, describing India as a“very important country.” It announced that 90 countries, including India, had been invited to participate.

"We have invited India and are working very closely with India in the run-up to the summit. Misinformation and misuse of AI are themes that will be addressed," it said calling India is 'a very important country,' in terms of its potential to make a concrete impact on people's lives.