Israel Recognizes González As Venezuela’S Legitimate President Amid Crisis

Israel has become the eleventh nation to recognize Edmundo González as Venezuela's legitimate president. The announcement came on January 10, 2025, as countries continue rejecting Nicolás Maduro's claim to a third term.



The recognition follows the disputed July 2024 election, where opposition tallies from 85% of machines showed González winning by more than two to one.



Israeli Foreign Gideon Sa'ar made the announcement during a press in Madrid. "González should be sworn in as the elected president of Venezuela today," Sa'ar stated.



He emphasized that Maduro, an ally of Iran, must respect the will of Venezuelan people. The political crisis has intensified since the election. United Nations reports confirm over 2,000 arrests, including numerous minors, in the week following the vote.



González has now secured recognition from eleven nations including the United States, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, Canada, Israel, Italy, and the Dominican Republic.





Venezuela's Political Crisis

The European Parliament has also acknowledged his legitimacy. UN Human Rights Commissioner spokesperson María Hurtado warned of deteriorating democratic institutions in Venezuela.



"The pattern of arbitrary arrests signals a concerning trend," Hurtado stated at a Geneva briefing. The international recognition divides Latin America, as Brazil's President Lula da Silva maintains neutrality.



González, who fled to Spain in September 2024 after an arrest warrant was issued, recently met with U.S. President Biden at the White House on January 6.



Despite facing a $100,000 reward for his capture, he pledges to return to Venezuela . As part of his international tour, he has visited Argentina, Uruguay, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.



Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will attend Maduro's inauguration, while Nicaraguan leader Daniel Ortega stays home fearing power loss. Opposition demonstrations are scheduled for January 15. The ongoing crisis has forced 7.7 million Venezuelans to flee since 2014.



