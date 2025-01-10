Labcorp To Speak At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date
1/10/2025 4:30:57 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BURLINGTON, N.C., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH ), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the 43rd Annual
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at
3:45 p.m. (PT).
A live Audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Company Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" Labcor
and archived for replay.
About Labcorp
Labcorp (NYSE: LH ) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at
SOURCE Labcorp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10012025003732001241ID1109077941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.