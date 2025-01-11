Cyber Fraud! 2 Airtel Employees Arrested For Issuing Over 530 Virtual Numbers To Indonesian, Chinese Scammers: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gurugram news: in Haryana arrested two employees from Airtel, reports have stated. According to the Times of India report, the duo have been accused of providing over 530 virtual numbers to Indonesian and Chinese fraudsters.

The case came to light when a woman complained of losing ₹10,000 to fraudsters offering work-from-home jobs. According to a TOI report, the number used to contact her had a Gurugram STD code.

The telecom employees who provided scammers with virtual numbers have been identified as Site Inspection Manager Neeraj Walia and his senior, Hemant Sharma, the report stated.

Speaking on the incident, Cyber Inspector (East), Amit told TOI,“The victim was initially paid ₹200 for posting hotel reviews on a webpage."

The inspector further added, "Later, she was added to a Telegram group and instructed to transfer money to various bank accounts. This was a prepaid task, for which she was promised high returns,” as quoted by TOI.

LiveMint couldn't independently verify the report