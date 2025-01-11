Kuwait PM Congratulates Omani Sultan On 5Th Anniv. Of Throne Assumption

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a cable on Saturday to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq, congratulating him on the fifth anniversary of his throne assumption. (pickup previous) mt

