Kuwait PM Congratulates Omani Sultan On 5Th Anniv. Of Throne Assumption
1/11/2025 2:03:37 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Saturday to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq, congratulating him on the fifth anniversary of his throne assumption. (pickup previous)
