Kuwait Amir Congratulates Omani Sultan On 5Th Anniv. Of Throne Assumption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable on Saturday to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq, congratulating him on the fifth anniversary of his throne assumption.

In his cable, His Highness the Amir praised the Sultanate's comprehensive development accomplishments covering various domains under the Sultan's leadership.

His Highness the Amir commended the historical and fraternal relations between both countries and peoples, underlining permanent and joint interest in promoting and developing horizons of existing cooperation at all levels.

His Highness the Amir also wished the Sultan of Oman good health and the Sultanate and its people further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)

