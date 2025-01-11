Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Omani Sultan On 5Th Anniv. Of Throne Assumption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable on Saturday to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq, congratulating him on the fifth anniversary of his throne assumption.

In his cable, His Highness the Crown Prince lauded the Sultanate's comprehensive development accomplishments covering various domains under the Sultan's leadership, wishing him good and the Sultanate and its people further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. (pickup previous)

