'Nepo Baby' Karan Johar Flaunts His 'Pride': Social Media Reacts To His Outing With Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) producer-director Karan Johar was earlier seen coming out of Yauatcha Mumbai, an upmarket chain restaurant serving Chinese food and dim sum dishes. He was accompanied by Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan's Gauri Khan. An Instagram that captures the moment has gone on social media, gaining nearly 4.5 lakh views.

Some social users noticed that KJo, as Johar is fondly called, was wearing a sweatshirt with the caption: Nepo Baby. They were sharp enough to point that out and comment on it. Let's check some of the comments.

“Finally wearing his Nepo Baby shirt proudly,” wrote one user.

“Lol kjo top is really on point haan his proud to be a nep baby,” wrote another user.

“He knows he's a gang so we know no one can take anything from him,” came from another.

Nepotism allegations against Karan Johar

The nepotism allegations around Karan Johar is an ongoing debate in Bollywood about favouritism towards star kids. Johar, a prominent filmmaker, is accused of launching careers of star-kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday.

The controversy gained momentum in 2017 when Kangana Ranaut labelled Johar the“flag-bearer of nepotism” on his talk show. It intensified after Sushant Singh Rajput's 2020 death. Many blaming Bollywood's nepotism and groupism. Social media campaigns like #BoycottBollywood have kept the debate alive.

KJo is accused of prioritising family connections over talent. His critics argue that this practice limits opportunities for outsiders who lack industry connections.