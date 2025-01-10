Rational Resourcefulness Initiatives Promote Healthcare Outcomes Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic BC Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Resourcefulness plays a crucial but underrated role in modern healthcare; it promotes efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

- Dr. Olumuyiwa BamgbadeSURREY, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rational resourcefulness involves innovative and effective strategies to optimize available resources to improve healthcare outcomes. Such initiatives are instrumental in a range of resource environments. The principles of rational resourcefulness were reiterated in a medical journal publication by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , the Salem Pain Clinic, and a multinational scientific research team. The peer-reviewed article was published in the SVOA Medical Research journal in December 2024.The journal article titled "Acute Lethal Hepato-Bronchial Fistula: Emergency Perioperative Management Using Two Single-Lumen Endotracheal Tubes for Lung Isolation" presents a case study of a rare, acute, and life-threatening hepato-bronchial fistula in an adult patient. The patient required immediate surgical intervention, but intraoperative management was complicated by the unavailability of suitable double-lumen endotracheal tubes or bronchial blockers, which are typically employed for lung isolation procedures. To address this, the anesthesiology team innovatively utilized two small cuffed single-lumen endotracheal tubes to achieve lung isolation. The successful perioperative management of this emergency hepato-bronchial fistula case highlights the importance of adaptability and resourcefulness in critical healthcare scenarios.Rational resourcefulness improves healthcare outcomes while maintaining sustainability and cost-efficiency. It reduces burdens on healthcare facilities and increases community access to healthcare. Resourcefulness-based strategy forges new pathways to sustainable and self-sustaining community positive health. It improves outcomes for patients with complex needs, reduces hospital readmissions, and optimizes resource use. Additionally, resourcefulness supports the health of working professionals and enhances societal productivity. It decreases stress and improves caregivers' performance. Indeed, it ensures workforce efficiency, timely interventions, and efficient use of resources.Rational resourcefulness emphasizes creativity, efficiency, and a pragmatic approach to achieving outcomes within resource constraints, which aligns well with the demands of modern healthcare. Therefore, healthcare organizations should teach providers to prioritize resources and make rational resourcefulness decisions under pressure. This will foster collaboration and creative problem-solving in resource-limited situations. Training future healthcare leaders in efficient workflow design and resource allocation is essential. This will encourage innovative thinking and resourcefulness in addressing healthcare challenges. Healthcare providers must adopt successful, cost-effective interventions and share practical strategies for navigating resource limitations in practice. This promotes cross-disciplinary understanding and flexible sensitivity toward equitable healthcare delivery.Dr. Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist and pain physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Iran, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Jamaica, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, public safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesBamgbade OA, Adebayo SA, Otegbeye AU, Alawa FB, Lawal OO, Okpeki JR, Hoggar SK, Ossai OS, Samuel-Ogunnoiki PM, Mulenga JM, Atcham Amougou LM, Gitonga GG. Acute Lethal Hepato-Bronchial Fistula: Emergency Perioperative Management Using Two Single-Lumen Endotracheal Tubes for Lung Isolation. SVOA Medical Research. 2024; 2:3,56-59.EIN Presswire. Initiatives Needed To Mitigate Pain Clinic Staff Harassment Caused By Patients. Fox 8 News 2024; (June 5).EIN Presswire. Community Pain Clinics Bridge Major Gaps In Primary And Specialist Care. Fox 21 News 2024; (July 13).EIN Presswire. Pain Clinics Optimize Police Officers' Health And Societal Safety. KTLA 5 News 2024; (July 23).Hsu P-Y, Liou C-F. Impact of patient resourcefulness on cancer patients' pain management and medical opioid use: A cross-sectional study. European Journal of Oncology Nursing. 2025; 74,102771.Mansfield, L. Resourcefulness, reciprocity and reflexivity: the three Rs of partnership in sport for public health research. International Journal of Sport Policy and Politics. 2016; 8(4):713-729.Michaelis TL, Carr JC, McKelvie A, Spivack A, Lerman MP. Health resourcefulness behaviors: Implications of work-health resource trade-offs for the self-employed. Journal of Business Venturing Insights. 2023; 20:e00432.Musil CM, Wallace MK, Jeanblanc AB, Toly VB, Zauszniewski JA, Burant CJ. Theoretical and Operational Consideration of Mindfulness, Resilience, and Resourcefulness. West J Nurs Res. 2021; 43(3):210-218.Peters LER, Shannon G, Kelman I, Meriläinen E. Toward resourcefulness: pathways for community positive health. Glob Health Promot. 2022; 29(3):5-13.Toly VB, Zauszniewski JA, Wang M, Russell KN, Ross K, Musil CM. Efficacy of a Resourcefulness Intervention to Enhance the Physical and Mental Health of Parents Caring for Technology-dependent Children at Home: A Randomized Controlled Trial. J Pediatr Health Care. 2024; 38(3):337-353.

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic

+1 778-628-6600

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.