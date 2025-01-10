OREGON TEAMSTERS STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH STRIKING DOCTORS AND NURSES AT PROVIDENCE
Emergency Medical Teamsters Demand Fair Contract for Providence Caregivers
GLADSTONE, Ore., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Austin DePaolo, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 223, on the strike at Providence Hospitals:
"Teamsters Local 223 proudly represents more than 600 EMTs, paramedics, and dispatchers at American Medical Response (AMR) in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah counties who play a critical role in ensuring public safety and timely emergency medical care in our community.
"As union members and EMS professionals, Local 223 will proudly continue to support the community, patients, and all impacted workers throughout this strike. Our union stands shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the caregivers on strike at Providence, whose tireless dedication and advocacy for patients reflect our shared values of compassion, respect, and dignity in health care.
"We urge Providence to return to the table to reach a fair contract with striking workers that prioritizes the well-being of patients, caregivers, and the community. Local 223 is 100 percent committed to standing with our union brothers and sisters until they win the contract they deserve."
Since 1938, Teamsters Local 223 has proudly represented 2,200 workers in Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit teamsters223 .
