Russia Conducts Hybrid Operations In Baltic Sea Area On Daily Basis - Pistorius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian carries out hybrid against Western nations in the Baltic Sea practically every day, and will stand united to address the issue.

This was stated by German Defense Boris Pistorius, who was on a visit to the base in Nordholz, Lower Saxony, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia conducts hybrid attacks against Western states. There are some in Germany who still do not want to accept this, but this happens every day in the Baltic Sea, and not only here,” the minister said.

He welcomed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's desire to further strengthen the Alliance's presence in the region, which would send“a clear signal: we in the alliance will not tolerate sabotage and destruction (of property) and will oppose it jointly and resolutely,” Pistorius said.

The minister noted that Germany was ready to make its“strong contribution” and that the German Navy had been playing a“pioneering role” in NATO's presence in the Baltic Sea as part of Operation Baltic Watch since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. German ships, special aircraft and helicopters have been running screening missions both at sea and underwater,“hunting” for Russian submarines. In particular, the mentioned base already hosts Sea Lion helicopters, and NH-90 NTH Sea Tiger multi-role helicopters will arrive this year. By 2030 there will be 31 such helicopters (they will replace the Sea Lynx Mk88A); maritime patrols will also be carried out later by P-8A“Poseidon” aircraft (which will replace the current P-3C Orion).

As reported, the Baltic Summit of NATO member states will be held in Helsinki on January 14, 2025, which will focus on security issues such as the protection of critical underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. In addition, a possible strengthening of NATO's presence and the future of countering the threat from the Russian shadow fleet will also be on the agenda. The summit will be attended by the Secretary General of NATO and the Vice President of the EU Commission. Germany will be represented by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.