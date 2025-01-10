Breaking Electric Boating Stock News: Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) Innovates HV Marine Battery Packs In Collaboration With Calip Group

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (the "Company," "Vision Marine," "we," "us," "our") (Nasdaq:VMAR ), a leading innovator in electric marine propulsion, announces the establishment of a production line for custom cooling plates in partnership with Calip Group, a leader in high-tech welding processes. Under this collaboration, Calip Group will components that enhance the thermal management of Vision Marine's high-voltage (HV) marine battery packs. These custom cooling plates are specifically tailored to meet the stringent demands of marine applications, with production slated to begin in 2025.

Marine battery packs operate in environments that demand sustained, high-power delivery over extended periods. In contrast, most high-voltage batteries are designed to provide only brief bursts of peak power and minimal continuous output. Marine applications, however, require continuous operation at elevated power levels, resulting in significant thermal stresses that can degrade battery cells and shorten their lifespan.

To address these challenges, Vision Marine has developed specialized cooling plates adapted to the unique thermal requirements of marine battery packs. By improving heat dissipation and stabilizing cell temperatures, these advanced cooling plates help maintain consistent performance, enhance reliability, and extend the operational life of the cells - even under the most rigorous marine conditions.

FSW (Friction Stir Welding) Cooling Plates - Schematics

"Overheating in a high-voltage battery designed for marine applications is a real challenge," said Xavier Montagne, Technical Director of Vision Marine. "We decided to design our own specialized cooling plate to enhance pack stability and, of course, increase thermal efficiency."

Calip Group contributed its technical expertise through its FSW (Friction Stir Welding) welding process, enabling the precise manufacture of fully sealed cooling plates.

"We adapted our industrial tooling to meet the exact constraints of the battery and its specific assembly process," said Thierry Giorgalla, General Director of Calip Group. "We've invested heavily in fine-tuning our FSW welding method to ensure a fully sealed cooling plate within tight tolerances. Calip is among the European leaders at mastering this high-tech process."

Vision Marine's E-MotionTM Powerpacks remain at the forefront of high-voltage marine battery technology. Among the first battery packs specifically designed for electric marine propulsion, they feature IP67-rated stainless-steel construction for superior durability, advanced thermal management systems, and modular configurations that seamlessly integrate into boats ranging from 18 to 34 feet. Vision Marine's meticulous engineering has ensured that the E-Motion Powerpacks operate with unparalleled safety and reliability, with no recorded instances of thermal runaway to date. This impeccable track record, paired with new custom cooling plates developed alongside Calip Group, underscores Vision Marine's commitment to proactive innovation and safety. Combined with full ownership of the tooling and strong production partnerships, the company is poised to scale manufacturing efficiently and reliably, meeting the rising market demand with confidence.

This development underscores Vision Marines' commitment to delivering advanced, reliable, and practical solutions that foster the adoption of sustainable marine propulsion systems. This production agreement with Calip Group is yet another step toward meeting growing market demand for high-performance electric boating technologies.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a pioneer in electric boating, recognized for its innovative E-MotionTM Electric Marine Powertrain Technology that offers a superior, zero-emission boating experience. With proprietary, turn-key electric solutions, Vision Marine combines cutting-edge technology, high-performance propulsion, and eco-friendly systems. The company has broken multiple electric world speed records, showcasing its commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance. Vision Marine is leading the transformation of the marine industry with unmatched power and efficiency for a cleaner future on the water.

About Calip Group

Calip Group is a leading alliance of two precision mechanics specialists, Calip Normandie and MGF Grimaldi. Founded in 2014, the group meets the stringent requirements of major industrial sectors, including aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and robotics. With a workforce of 400 skilled employees and the production strength of five facilities across France and Romania, Calip Group delivers innovative, high-precision manufacturing solutions. In 2024, the group expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of SPEMA, a company specializing in high-precision mechanics. By integrating lean management practices, innovative processes, and a streamlined supply chain for surface treatments and painting, Calip Group has evolved from a machining subcontractor into a full-scale serial producer of complex components.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include predictions, expectations, estimates, and other information that might be considered future events or trends, not relating to historical matters. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2023, and its periodic filings with the SEC provide a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties. Vision Marine does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, as required by law.

