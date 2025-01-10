Fertilizer Industry Faces Pressure To Go Green Amid Rising Emissions And Market Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 10 (KNN) The global chemical and fertilizer industry, a cornerstone of modern agriculture, is under increasing scrutiny as it contributes 7 per cent of worldwide greenhouse emissions.

Fertilizer alone accounts for 2-3 per cent, primarily due to the energy-intensive ammonia synthesis process. This sector consumes a staggering 10 per cent of global industrial energy, mostly derived from fossil fuels, making it a critical focus for climate action.

As the global fertilizer is expected to reach USD 220.44 billion by 2025, with India's market projected to grow from USD 41.2 billion to USD 70.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.1 per cent, the industry faces the dual challenge of meeting demand while reducing emissions.

India's fertilizer production emits approximately 0.58 tonnes of CO2 per tonne, contributing 25 million tonnes of CO2 annually-a significant environmental footprint.

To tackle this challenge, the industry is exploring transformative technologies that promise to lower emissions. One prominent solution is the integration of solar energy into production facilities.

By installing solar panels, manufacturers aim to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and enhance the use of renewable energy, significantly cutting emissions.

Another promising innovation is carbon capture utilization (CCU). This involves capturing CO2 emissions from flue gases and repurposing them. For instance, CO2 can be combined with ammonia to produce ammonium bicarbonate, a marketable fertilizer product.

Similarly, liquid CO2 can be compressed and used for urea synthesis, improving production efficiency while lowering the carbon footprint.

Additionally, advanced bioreactors now enable the conversion of captured CO2 into ethanol, a sustainable alternative to fossil-based ethanol.

Green hydrogen is emerging as a game-changer in the ammonia production process. By replacing natural gas with green hydrogen-produced using renewable energy-fertilizer manufacturing can align with global decarbonisation goals.

The sector is also advancing biofuel technologies, such as producing biodiesel from methanol and liquid CO2, which promote circularity and reduce dependence on petroleum.

India, with its abundant renewable resources, is uniquely positioned to lead this green transition. The country can leverage waste-to-energy models, bio-fertilizers, and renewable energy integration to reduce its carbon footprint.

Innovations like electrochemical nitrogen fixation, enhanced nutrient management, and bio-based fertilizers are reshaping the sector, while digital agriculture technologies further optimize resource use.

Policy support will be crucial in accelerating these changes. Carbon credits, tax incentives, and subsidies can drive innovation and help companies adopt sustainable practices. Global collaborations with research institutes can also play a vital role in advancing technologies like carbon capture and green hydrogen.

As the fertilizer industry pivots toward sustainability, companies adopting these innovations will not only align with global climate goals but also gain a competitive edge in the growing market for eco-friendly products. This green transition represents both an environmental imperative and a strategic opportunity for a more sustainable future.

