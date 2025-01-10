Maharashtra To Solarise 35 Lakh Agricultural Pumps By 2025 Under PM-KUSUM: Pralhad Joshi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Jan 10 (KNN) Maharashtra is setting a benchmark in by aiming to solarise 35 lakh agricultural pumps by 2025 under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The announcement came during a regional on renewable energy held in Mumbai, where key state and national leaders convened to discuss India's clean energy roadmap.

Union of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, lauded Maharashtra's ambitious renewable energy targets, calling the state a model for other regions.

“Maharashtra's leadership in implementing PM-KUSUM is a prime example of how renewable energy can transform lives, especially for farmers,” Joshi stated, reported ET.

Joshi highlighted India's ambitious renewable energy targets, such as achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030 and ensuring that 50 per cent of the installed power capacity comes from non-fossil sources.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes and cutting the emission intensity of GDP by 45 per cent by 2030, with a vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Flagship programs like PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar Yojana, and the National Green Hydrogen Mission were spotlighted as transformative initiatives driving the country's clean energy transition.

“India is on track to achieve its renewable energy goals through the collective efforts of states and stakeholders,” Joshi added.

Maharashtra's solarisation drive under PM-KUSUM not only advances its renewable energy agenda but also ensures significant benefits for its farming community.

By enabling access to sustainable and affordable energy, the initiative underscores the state's commitment to a greener and more self-reliant future.

The workshop witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik, Maharashtra's New and Renewable Energy Minister Atul Moreshwar Save, Gujarat's Finance, Energy, and Petrochemicals Minister Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai, and Goa's Minister for Non-Conventional Sources of Energy Sudin Dhavalikar.

This collaborative workshop reinforced the pivotal role of states in achieving India's renewable energy milestones, showcasing a united effort to combat climate change.

(KNN Bureau)