Goa Chamber Of Commerce Pushes For Business-Friendly Reforms, Improved Infrastructure To 16Th Finance Commission

Panaji, Jan 10 (KNN) Goa's private sector presented a forward-looking vision to the 16th Finance Commission, urging reforms that could boost the state's economic landscape.

Industry leaders and associations brought a wide array of recommendations, ranging from easing regulatory frameworks to bolstering critical infrastructure.

“To attract investments and promote regulatory reforms, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and (GCCI) recommends integrating ease of doing business as a key criterion for fund allocation,” stated GCCI President Shrinivas Dempo, reported TOI.

He emphasised that this approach would encourage states to cut compliance costs and enhance the overall business climate.

Additionally, Dempo called for the elimination of open-ended cesses and surcharges, which he said place unnecessary burdens on businesses and taxpayers alike.

Joining GCCI in this initiative were prominent industry bodies such as Assocham, the Goa Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (GPMA), and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Together, they proposed targeted grants to strengthen Goa's utilities, MSMEs, tourism, IT sector, and sustainability efforts.

Among the standout proposals, CII advocated for urgent infrastructure upgrades at Mormugao Port and a comprehensive multimodal public transport system integrating buses, ferries, and electric shuttles.

“Transitioning to electric fleets could significantly lower pollution and operational costs,” the CII suggested, envisioning a cleaner and more efficient future for Goa.

The GCCI highlighted the need for transformative infrastructure, including a mass transit system, better inland waterways, an upgraded electricity distribution network, and improved water management.

The chamber stressed that these initiatives are critical to meeting Goa's growing demands and positioning it as a leading destination for investments and tourists alike.

Further addressing Goa's tourism and shipbuilding sectors, CII proposed increased budgetary allocations for international tourism promotion and refining subsidy structures to encourage the use of Indian-made components.

While acknowledging progress in green propulsion systems, it called for linking these incentives to domestic manufacturing to boost local industries.

The collective recommendations underscore the private sector's commitment to driving Goa's growth, fostering innovation, and creating a sustainable future. The Finance Commission is now expected to deliberate on these submissions and incorporate them into its policy framework.

