I Have Copied The Habit Of Putting My Heroine’S Name First From Shah Rukh Khan, Says Jayam Ravi

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Jayam Ravi, who plays the lead along with Nithya Menen in director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi's upcoming romantic drama 'Kadhalikka Neramillai', has said that he copied the habit of putting his heroine's name ahead of his in this film's credits from Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor, while participating at a pre-release event on Friday evening, began by saying,“I am very happy to be a part of this film. 'Kadhalikka Neramillai' is the title of a classic and to think that they have got that title for this story which is very apt, makes me happy.”

He then sought to answer a question that he has been constantly facing about the film.

“A lot of people have asked me about why Nithya Menon's name appears before my name in the credits. They asked me what gives me this kind of confidence. I can only say 'self-confidence'. There is nothing else. I mean, I have broken stereotypes. At least, that is what I believe. Be it making a zombie film, a space film, I have done it all. I wondered, 'Can only this be broken?'

“ We all thought we should break this (the process of putting the hero's name always first) too. When I see that this has changed, as a human, I am very happy. I copied this from Shah Rukh Khan. He was the first person who wished to have his heroines' names first. Similarly, whenever I work in a film directed by a woman director, I want to follow this practice. I thank all my fans who have been supporting me. We have created a mirage here as men and women. Without women, men don't make sense and without men, women don't make sense. This is the truth.”

'Kadhalikka Neramillai', which has been directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, features Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi in the lead. The film, a relationship drama which looks to touch upon certain important social issues, also features actors Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, TJ Banu, John Kokken, Lal, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Singer Mano, Vinothini and Rohaan Singh among others.

Music for the film is by A R Rahman and cinematography is by Gavemic Ary. Editing for the film is by Lawrence Kishore and choreography is by Shobi Paulraj, Sandy, Leelavathi. The film has been produced by Red Giant Movies.

