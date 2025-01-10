UGREEN Unveils Groundbreaking AI NAS With Built-In LLM At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UGREEN inked a strategic partnership deal with Intel in 2023, paving the way for the launch of the UGREEN NASync DXP series of NAS products in 2024. This series proved to be a resounding success, and UGREEN is now well-established as a top competitor in the NAS space.

In 2025, UGREEN's strategic partnership with Intel has now shifted its focus to the exciting new frontier of AI NAS. Following close collaboration, this has now led to the unveiling of the next generation of AI-powered smart storage. The stars of the show at CES were the groundbreaking UGREEN NASync iDX 6011 and 6011 Pro models , introduced by UGREEN North America NAS Manager, Hernan Lopez. A world-first, the iDX series is the inaugural AI NAS solution with a built-in Large Language Model (LLM), delivers exceptional performance, revolutionizing intelligent network-attached storage. The NASync iDX6011 is equipped with the new generation Intel® CoreTM

Ultra 5 Processor 125H , featuring 14 cores, 18 threads, and a turbo frequency of 4.5GHz. Its AI capabilities are exceptional, with three major AI engines: CPU, GPU, and NPU. This makes it highly efficient across a variety of AI application scenarios.

"Alongside the momentum of AIPC, NAS has the unique opportunity to bring AI to every home," states Sam Gao, Vice President & General Manager of Intel Client Computing Group China. "Intel® CoreTM Ultra 200 Series Processors fit the AI workloads very well which can significantly benefit new AI NAS solutions. Intel is collaborating closely with Ugreen to drive consumer friendly use cases and unleash the future of NAS."



UGREEN showcased the impressive AI capabilities of the iDX series, including an AI Photo Album that intelligently recognizes text and objects, supports semantic search, and allows custom learning to create user-defined categories. Notably, UGREEN's integrated AI LLM, the world's first local-based LLM for NAS, powers features such as natural and intuitive AI chat, file tag generation, and automated meeting minutes creation.

Other innovative offerings include the UGREEN Revodok 1231 ThunderboltTM 5 docking station which offers 80 Gbps bidirectional bandwidth and an enhanced mode supporting up to 120 Gbps. The Nexode 500W GaN 6-port desktop charger is the world's first 500W gallium nitride model, featuring 240W single-port charging up to 48V for high-performance laptops and e-bikes, with intelligent multi-port power allocation.

Following the unveiling, a media roundtable was held featuring Intel's NAS and Thunderbolt Marketing Director Larry Blackburn, Western Digital's HDD Marketing Director Brian Mallari, NAS expert Robert Andrews of NASCompares, and UGREEN NAS Product Manager Markus Xie. The group discussed the practical applications of AI-powered NAS, UGREEN's collaboration with Intel, and concerns regarding security and privacy in the AI landscape.

More than 30 media and industry experts attended the event, praising it for offering valuable insights into AI advancements in the NAS sector and fostering innovation within the industry.

With its groundbreaking AI NAS solutions and other innovations, UGREEN is shaping the future of smart storage and redefining the role of AI in consumer electronics. By pushing the boundaries of what network-attached storage can achieve, UGREEN is driving progress and setting new standards across the industry.

