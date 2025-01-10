Additional Reporting Of 2025 Prescription Drug Price Changes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Additional January 2025 Prescription Drug Price Changes Show Further Variations Across Therapeutic CategoriesAnalysis of supplemental January 2025 prescription drug price adjustments reveals continued variations across manufacturers and therapeutic categories, building on previously reported changes from January 2.Key Findings by Therapeutic Category:Cell and Gene Therapies:· Novartis (NYSE: NVS): KYMRIAH (7.5% increase)· Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD): YESCARTA (5.5% increase)· Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX): LIBMELDY (4.0% increase)Vaccines and Immunological Products:· Pfizer (NYSE: PFE): PREVNAR family (7.9% increase)· AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN): SYNAGIS (6.5% increase)· Seqirus: FLUCELVAX (4.5% increase)Hospital and Specialty Products:· B. Braun Medical: Average increase of 25.3% across injectable portfolio· Baxter Healthcare (NYSE: BAX): Average increase of 15.6% across multiple products· American Regent: Average increase of 12.8% across portfolioRare Disease and Specialty Medications:· Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX): ORKAMBI (9.9% increase)· BioMarin (NASDAQ: BMRN): VIMIZIM (7.8% increase)· Alexion/AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN): SOLIRIS (6.5% increase)Analysis shows distinct pricing patterns across different therapeutic areas:Hospital Products: Additional manufacturers have implemented substantial increases, particularly in injectable medications and critical care products, with increases ranging from 12% to over 25%.Vaccines: New price adjustments maintain the trend of moderate increases, typically ranging from 4% to 8% across manufacturers.Specialty Medications: Recent changes in rare disease medications reflect ongoing market dynamics, with increases generally ranging from 6% to 10%.Maintenance Medications: Chronic disease medications continue to show restraint, with most increases remaining between 2-5%.These supplemental price changes follow significant adjustments announced earlier this month, including Merck Sharp & Dohme's 42% reduction in their diabetes portfolio. The continued price modifications reflect ongoing market responses to increased competition and regulatory changes, particularly in preparation for Medicare drug price negotiations.Please note that these price changes affect list prices, or Wholesale Acquisition Cost** (WAC), that are set by the drug manufacturers without taking into account rebates, insurance, and other discounts that may be available.Source: AnalySource® as of January 8, 2025 - Reprinted with permission by First Databank, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2025** First Databank, Inc Drug Pricing Policy:About DMD America, Inc.AnalySource® is a registered trademark and drug pricing data solution service of DMD America, Inc. Since 1996, data has been made available in cooperation with First Databank, Inc., a subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Our service is licensed by subscription, with global clients including biotech, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, consultancies, academia, the financial industry and more.About First Databank (FDB)First Databank (FDB) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners to deliver valuable, useful, and differentiated solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades, our medical knowledge has helped improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit .

