Celebrate Lunar New Year At The Bellevue Collection With Vibrant Cultural Performances And Activities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From the captivating Lion and Dragon Parade to engaging crafts and cultural displays, the event offers something for everyone to enjoy. The day's activities for all ages include:



Live Stage Performances at Bellevue Square's Center Court: Enjoy martial arts, music, dance and visual arts on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cultural Activities: Explore arts and crafts, Chinese calligraphy, traditional knot tying, giveaways and more on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Décor and Displays : From Jan. 13 to Feb. 2, experience Lunar New Year décor throughout Bellevue Square and capture the moment in front of a festive backdrop with large cherry blossom trees at the photo pop spot. Interactive Photo Ops : Discover three unique augmented reality photo opportunities celebrating Lunar New Year and download your photo!

At Bellevue Square's Center Court, guests can enjoy red and gold décor, hanging dragons and an interactive screen that explores traditions from Chinese New Year, Vietnamese New Year (Tết) and Korean New Year (Seollal).

"This annual celebration is a cherished tradition brimming with color, movement and joy," says Jennifer Leavitt, senior vice president of marketing for The Bellevue Collection. "It's a time to come together, immerse ourselves in rich cultural experiences, and celebrate the diversity that makes our community truly extraordinary."

For more information on the daylong celebration at The Bellevue Collection, visit the website at bellevuecollection/lunarnewyear

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants, and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences.

