Global Advanced Protective Gear Market To Expand At 7.4% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The current advanced protective gear and armor is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the competency.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market by End-use (Industrial, Oil & Gas, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Construction, and Other), User (Industrial and Personal), and Type (Thermal, Chemical or Biological, Ballistic, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global advanced protective gear and armor industry was pegged at $12.13 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.Download Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atDrivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in terrorist activities and warfare situations across the world and strict laws & regulations about work environment safety have boosted the growth of the global advanced protective gear and armor market. However, low safety compliance in the construction industry and availability of poor quality and low-cost products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in military expenditure to acquire body armor and technological advancements in protective gear and armor products are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this ReportThe oil and gas segment held the lion's shareBy end-use industry, the oil and gas segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market, due to high demand for advanced protective gear in the oil & gas industry. However, the healthcare segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for protective equipment in the healthcare sector across the globe.The chemical or biological segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030By type, the chemical or biological segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, due to high chances of exposure to harmful chemical or biological substances. The report includes analysis on other segments such as thermal, ballistic, and other.Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now atAsia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest shareBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in investments to ensure high safety of the industrial workforce across several countries in the region.Major market playersArmorSource LLCBAE Systems plcAvon Rubber P.L.C.DuPont De Nemours, Inc.Bolle Safety Standard IssueHoneywell International Inc.Galls, LLCNorthrop Grumman CorporationMSA Safety IncorporatedPoint Black Enterprises Inc.

Davin Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 8007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.