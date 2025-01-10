Cleveland-Based Startup, Remodifytm, Launches Website And Introduces The Tradestechtm Movement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Remodify , a Cleveland-based startup dedicated to the evolution of the trades industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its official website, . This milestone marks the first public step in their mission to empower Northeast Ohio's trades professionals and reshape the

future of skilled trades through innovation, community and purpose.



Founded by Chris Hines, a Navy veteran and experienced trades professional, and co-founder Tonie Snell-Guajardo an accomplished tech strategist, Remodify is leading the charge in defining the TradesTech space-a term they've claimed to represent the intersection of cutting-edge technology and the skilled trades.



A Personal Connect on to the Trades



For Chris Hines, Remodify is more than just a business-it's a personal mission shaped by years of hands-on experience in the trades, he understands the unique challenges that trades professionals face every day.



"Our roots in Cleveland and the surrounding region run deep. Launching Remodify here, where I grew up and spent years working in the trades, feels personal,” said Chris Hines, CEO and co-founder.“I know what it's like to be out there on the job, juggling tools, paperwork and long days. Tradespeople deserve more recognition and support and with Remodify, we're building something that truly has their back-because I've been there.”



Chris's journey from the military to the trades to co-founding Remodify brings an authentic understanding of the industry, ensuring that every step Remodify takes is cemented in the real needs of the trades community.



The Vision Behind TradesTech



At the heart of Remodify's mission is a bold idea: the creation of a new category called TradesTech. Unlike other platforms that treat trades as an afterthought, Remodify puts skilled professionals front and center, with tools and solutions designed to address their everyday pain points.



TradesTech represents a movement to modernize and simplify how trades professionals work, connect with clients and grow their businesses. From reducing inefficiencies to empowering tradespeople to take pride in their craft, Remodify's approach is about redefining what's possible for the industry.



“Trades professionals deserve systems that respect their craft and simplify their processes. Cleveland is the perfect place to start this journey, with its rich history of skilled trades and innovation” said Tonie Snell-Guajardo, co-founder and tech strategist.



Why Northeast Ohio?



As a company with deep ties to Cleveland, Remodify is committed to making a positive impact on the local community. Northeast Ohio has long been a hub for skilled trades and its professionals are known for their craftsmanship and dedication.



Launching in Cleveland is both a strategic and symbolic choice. It allows Remodify to tap into a strong base of trades professionals while highlighting the region's role as a leader in innovation and hard work. By focusing on Northeast Ohio, Remodify aims to showcase the value and potential of trades

professionals not just locally but nationally.



Building for the Future



Although the company is still in stealth mode, the launch of is a significant step toward realizing its vision. The website will serve as a hub for updates, announcements and insights into the company's journey as it works to bring its solutions to life.



Remodify's focus remains clear: to elevate trades professionals and reimagine how work gets done in the industry. The website reflects these priorities by providing a central point of engagement for professionals and homeowners.



What's Next for Remodify?



While specific details about the company's solutions remain under wraps, the co-founders are clear about their long-term vision. For Remodify, success is measured not just by the technology it builds but by the lives it impacts.



“Our goal is to empower trades professionals to do their best work while feeling valued and supported,” said Chris Hines.“The trades industry has been overlooked for far too long and we're here to change that narrative. This is about more than technology-it's about the people who build, fix and create the

foundation for every thriving community.”



Remodify invites trades professionals, homeowners and community members to sign up for updates at and join them in shaping the future of TradesTech.



About Remodify



Remodify is a Cleveland-based startup reimagining the trades industry. With a mission to empower trades professionals and simplify the home repair process, Remodify is at the forefront of the TradesTech movement, bridging the gap between those who build and those who need solutions.

