Ringconn Takes Center Stage At CES 2025 With Innovative Wearables: Gen 2 And Gen 2 Air

Launched in August 2024, the RingConn Gen 2 crowdfunding project achieved remarkable success as the world's first smart ring to offer sleep apnea monitoring. With its industry-leading design, exceptional user experience, and the ultrathin hardware design, the Gen 2 garnered over $4 million in sales from more than 18,000 backers globally, setting a record for wearable brands on the platform. By the end of 2024, RingConn reached a significant milestone with over 150,000 users across 80 countries. The international debut of the Gen 2 at CES received widespread acclaim from both media and consumers.



A senior editor remarked that RingConn Gen 2 emerges as a standout smart ring at CES, offering groundbreaking sleep apnea monitoring, ultra-thin design, and comprehensive health tracking without subscription fees. Its 90.7% sleep apnea detection accuracy and 12-day battery life make it a promising innovation in wearable health technology.

Introducing AI Health Partner

Building on the success of Gen 2, the team has continuously innovated and introduced the AI Health Partner feature. This service aims to address the limitations of current AI and large language models (LLM) in health scenarios by integrating with smart wearable devices, to provide personalized, proactive, and data-driven partnering for everyday behaviors. Now, the AI Health Partner provides smart health summaries, AI-powered health goals, and intelligent health suggestions. In the long run, it should help user in providing deep Insights, Real-Time feedback, and sustainable health management, by establishing a central system that integrates user data to provide personalized health insights, AI Health Partner will conduct deeper analyses and offer recommendations.



RingConn Gen 2 Air: The Future of Smart Wearable

At CES this year, RingConn also introduced the latest addition to its product line: the RingConn Gen 2 Air. Upholding the vision of "AI Health For All - All People, All Time, All Scenarios," this product aims to deliver cutting-edge health monitoring technology experiences to everyone. The Gen 2 Air embodies an innovative approach to smart ring design, simultaneously delivering a comprehensive health monitoring experience that builds upon the foundational capabilities of its predecessor. It offers a fresh fashion choice for the health-conscious consumers with seven different colors of ring protectors that can match unique daily outfits, sparking various style expressions. Additionally, users can enjoy nine color options for blind box finger sleeves, enhancing their smart fashion experience.

About RingConn:

Established in 2021, RingConn is a leading personal health technology company dedicated to creating innovative products and services that transform the experience of maintaining personal wellness. Guided by the principle of "Hardware + Software + Services," RingConn aims to provide unique products and services for people's health.

