UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Modi, Invites Him To Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Friday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela. CM Yogi extended an invitation to PM Modi for the spiritual event.

The Prime Minister's Office shared the information on social X, stating, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has met with PM Narendra Modi."

Meanwhile, CM Yogi shared pictures of the meeting on X, writing, "Had a courtesy meeting with the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Under your guidance and inspiration, the Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj is now showcasing the divine, grand, and digital form of Sanatan pride to the world, representing the 'New India.' Heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for sparing his valuable time."

Apart from this meeting, on Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 'Maa Ki Rasoi' (Mother's Kitchen) at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, operated by the Nandi Seva Sansthan. He expressed his pleasure at the initiative, which provides food to economically weaker individuals. CM Yogi appreciated the quality, cleanliness, and facilities of the service, and also served food to people himself. He also inspected the kitchen of 'Maa Ki Rasoi.'

On this occasion, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, former Mayor Abhilasha Gupta, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, and Jagatguru Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das (Satua Baba) were present.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is scheduled to be held in Prayagraj, UP from January 13 to February 26. The upcoming religious event, held every 12 years, is considered the most sacred gathering in Hinduism and begins with the Paush Purnima Snan at the Triveni Sangam.