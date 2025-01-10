CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ANNOUNCES NEW 'GAD'vent CALENDAR PROMOTION IN CELEBRATION OF GUEST APPRECIATION DAY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Chicken Salad Chick to Give Away Free Scoop to Guests on Thursday, January 23, Plus, Daily Bonus Points for Rewards Members Starting January 6

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, today announced the celebration of its tenth annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, January 23 with a free scoop of the brand's signature flavor, Classic Carol, to guests at all locations. In celebration of the brand's 17th anniversary and to express gratitude to its loyal guests, Chicken Salad Chick will be running a GADvent Calendar promotion from January 6-22, offering bonus points for daily purchases to Chicken Salad Chick Rewards Members. The daily GADvent Calendar rewards bonuses will match each calendar date leading up to Guest Appreciation Day on January 23, with 6 bonus points on January 6, 7 bonus points on January 7, and so on.

Guest Appreciation Day has become an annual tradition at Chicken Salad Chick, allowing the brand to show gratitude to the guests and communities that have embraced its delicious, made-from-scratch, Southern-style menu over the years. On January 23, guests can enjoy a free scoop of Classic Carol all day through dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru services, with no purchase required. Additionally, Chicken Salad Chick is extending the celebration to online and app orders placed through the Chicken Salad Chick app. For every entrée purchased, guests will receive a complimentary scoop of the iconic Classic Carol chicken salad.

Rewards members will also receive double points on all purchases for Guest Appreciation Day.

"Guest Appreciation Day is our way of connecting with the incredible Chick guests nationwide who make what we do possible," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "This is the Chicken Salad Chick way of expressing our gratitude for their loyalty and support. At the heart of our brand is a commitment to spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others. Celebrating our brand by living out these values and showing appreciation to our guests is the most genuine way we can honor this milestone."

This year not only marks Chicken Salad Chick's 17th anniversary, but also the tenth annual Guest Appreciation Day and the debut of the GADvent Calendar promotion. Beginning January 6, guests can keep the festivities going by earning bonus points on a daily purchase and enjoying even more opportunities to celebrate. Bonus points can only be earned on one purchase per day but can be accumulated every day of the promotion. To become a rewards member, guests can enroll through the Chicken Salad Chick app and start earning points.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 280 restaurants in 20 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See



for additional information.

