Les Brown's The Motivation Manifesto Launches With Insightful Contributions From Entrepreneur Veteran Quatrell Walker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally acclaimed motivational speaker and best-selling author Les Brown is excited to announce the release of his latest work, The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living with Les Brown, featuring inspiring contributions from co-author Quatrell Walker.U.S. military veteran with nine years of service, including tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan, and Operation Noble Eagle, Walker brings a wealth of resilience and purpose-driven experience to the book. Transitioning from military life to entrepreneurship, Walker founded a successful automotive detailing company and has dedicated himself to mentoring others in pursuing their passions and achieving seemingly unattainable goals.Set to launch this fall, The Motivation Manifesto is a comprehensive guide to embracing intentional living, blending life lessons and practical strategies for personal growth. Walker's journey from the discipline and structure of military service to the entrepreneurial spirit required to build his business provides a unique perspective, enriching the book's chapters on resilience, mentorship, and achieving success through passion.Les Brown's collaboration with Walker and other co-authors enhances the book's mission to provide actionable guidance for readers aspiring to lead purpose-driven lives. The Motivation Manifesto empowers individuals to break free from self-imposed limitations and realize their fullest potential with chapters covering resilience, discipline, and transformation. Walker's contributions bring valuable insight into overcoming life's hurdles and making an impact through leadership and dedication.Co-authors include:Joy RowlandMarilen J. CrumpDr. Jo Anna BennersonGlenn B. JohnsonEmma AveryRandy J. DormanMarion J. CarberryDr. Linda R. JordonZac SpowartJason BrownGene K. J. KopczykLavonia NelsonDeVante' WhiteDerrick D BillingsleaReaders can look forward to the release of "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," available on AmazonTM this fall. Prepare to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformative growth!Stay connected with Les Brown for the latest updates, motivational content, and exclusive insights:Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information on The Motivation Manifesto and to pre-order your copy, visit The Motivation Manifesto Here.About Les BrownLes Brown is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and former politician. His impactful messages of perseverance and personal empowerment have inspired millions of people across the globe. Known for his dynamic speaking style, Les continues to make a lasting difference through his teachings, helping others unlock their potential and live life with purpose.About Quatrell WalkerQuatrell is a Veteran, having dedicated 9 years of his life to his country with three tours under his belt - two overseas in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan, as well as one state-side during Operation Noble Eagle after the 9/11 Pentagon attack.Following his service, he chased his passions and reignited his love for cars. This journey led to establishing a highly successful detailing company. However, It wasn't just about cars; it was about creating a platform to teach, coach, and mentor those who shared his enthusiasm within his area of expertise. During this process, he discovered a calling to help others achieve what they once believed was unattainable.

Quatrell Walker

The Motivation Manifesto

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.