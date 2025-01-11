Japan Offers MEXT Teachers Training Opportunities For Pakistani Educators In 2025

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan has announced the MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology) Teachers Training Scholarship 2025, providing a unique opportunity for Pakistani teachers to enhance their professional skills.

The scholarship is open to teachers with at least five years of experience in primary or secondary schools, whether public or private. Eligible applicants must be 35 years old or younger.

This 18-month, non-degree training program allows educators to conduct research on school education in Japan and learn innovative teaching methodologies and techniques from Japanese experts. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate from the designated university in Japan.

MEXT annually offers these scholarships to international teachers to foster global educational development and promote cultural exchange.

Interested applicants must submit their applications by February 14, 2025 . Detailed information about the program, including eligibility criteria and application procedures, is available on the Embassy of Japan's website:

Embassy of Japan in Pakistan - MEXT Teachers Training