Justice Ministry Finalizing Recovery Of Databases After Russian Cyberattack

The of Justice says the state registers that were affected by the Russian cyberattack are expected to be fully restored by the end of January.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the Deputy Prime for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna .

According to the Vice PM, she is cautious about predicting deadlines, at the same time assuring that by January 17, the ministry will have a clear vision of the situation.

“The priority for me as the Minister of Justice is not quick results for the sake of positive feedback, but ensuring high-quality access to services for citizens. Although the recovery process will take some time, we expect that we will not go beyond January. We are sincerely grateful to Ukrainians for their patience and understanding in these difficult circumstances.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 9, the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Organizations resumed work after Russia's large-scale cyberattack.

Earlier, since January 4, marriages, births, and other civil status events can be registered online.

On December 19, 2024, Russia executed a massive cyberattack on Ukraine's state registers, attempting to disrupt critical infrastructure. As a result, the unified and state registers administered by the Ministry of Justice went down.

The SBU has opened criminal proceedings into the attack.

Stefanishyna stated that, despite the large-scale cyberattack, all data stored in the state registers was preserved.