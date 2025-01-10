Global Leaders To Convene At ADSW Summit 2025 With Mandate To Supercharge Sustainable Progress And Unlock Economic Transformation Opportunities

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2025 will convene 13 heads of state, policymakers, business leaders and pioneers to explore pathways to fast-tracking the transformation to a sustainable

Under the theme 'The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress,' the Summit will showcase how the convergence of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and human expertise can supercharge sustainable progress and create a more prosperous future for all Heads of state representing Albania, Azerbaijan, Finland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Uganda and Uzbekistan among global leaders attending the ADSW Summit to accelerate sustainable development.

UAE, Abu Dhabi – January: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 will convene 13 heads of state and over 140 ministers and government officials alongside business and technology leaders at the ADSW Summit to supercharge socioeconomic and technological progress and unlock a potential $10 trillion economic transformation opportunity.

As the anchor event of ADSW, the ADSW Summit, taking place on January 14-15, will include 34 dedicated sessions with more than 70 speakers, aiming to foster dialogue and collaboration on advancing sustainable development and drive inclusive, impactful action. Held under the ADSW theme –“The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress” – the Summit will explore how to leverage the convergence of human ingenuity and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a resilient, inclusive and prosperous future.

Heads of state participating in the ADSW Summit include: H.E. Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan; H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan; H.E William Ruto, President of Kenya; H.E. Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria; H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; H.E. Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles; H.E. Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda; H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan; H.E Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; H.E Petteri Orpo Prime Minister of Finland; H.E. Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy; H.E. Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, said:Under the theme, 'The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress', ADSW 2025 invites you to discover the unprecedented socioeconomic opportunities that lie on the horizon and stand at the Nexus of Next. ADSW is not just a platform, but a bold call to action to explore and learn how interconnected systems are driving a new era of supercharged progress, unlocking endless possibilities to help build a better tomorrow for all.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said:“ADSW Summit 2025 comes at a pivotal moment for accelerating global sustainable development, with technological advances providing unprecedented opportunities for social, environmental and economic progress. The ADSW Summit will serve as a foundational platform to drive the systemic change needed to take advantage of those opportunities, amplifying diverse voices to catalyze change through connection and accelerating the transformation to a more sustainable future. By bringing together leaders in policy, business and technology, ADSW Summit 2025 will unite the global community to deliver interconnected solutions for energy, economies, and the environment.”

As a dynamic hub for collaboration, ADSW Summit's action-oriented agenda provides a vital platform for collective efforts to address key topics, including the global energy systems transformation, the impact of AI and other emerging technologies, as well as water and food security. The Summit features an engaging program of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats to highlight opportunities for sustainable development and unlock opportunities for economic transformation.

The summit will feature high-level discussions on topics such as the reshaping of global investment patterns through the digital-climate nexus, financing for the future, modeling climate risk with big data, innovations in energy storage, and the ripple effects of changing behaviors toward a sustainable future.

Other top-level speakers and panelists for the ADSW Summit 2025 include:

H.E. Razan Al Mubarak, President, IUCN; H.E. Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO, ENEC; H.E. Saeed Al Remeithi, Group CEO, EMSTEEL; Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, Special Envoy for Financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, United Nations; Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO Upstream, ADNOC; Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO, Masdar; Øyvind Eriksen, CEO and President, Aker ASA; Himanshu Gupta, CEO and co-founder of ClimateAi; Mr. Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO – UAE, HSBC; Lord Adair Turner, Chair of the Energy Transitions Commission; Catherine MacGregor, CEO of Engie; Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, among others.

Reflecting ADSW's commitment to driving sustainability, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) is providing this year's event with Clean Energy Certificates covering the consumption of approximately 305 megawatts (MW) – the required amount to power ADSW 2025 from January 14-16 at ADNEC.

Hosted by Masdar, the UAE's clean energy leader, ADSW 2025 also features a number of other key events throughout the week, designed to engage all global stakeholders.



January 12 – 13: IRENA Assembly

January 13: Global Climate Finance Annual Meeting

January 14: ADSW Opening Ceremony and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony

January 14 – 15: ADSW Summit

January 14 – 16: World Future Energy Summit; Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub

January 15: Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) Forum

January 16: Green Hydrogen Summit, Zayed Sustainability Prize Forum & Investor Connect January 17-18: The Festival at Masdar City About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader, Masdar, to address the world's most pressing sustainability challenges through crucial conversations accelerating responsible development and fostering inclusive economic, social and environmental progress. For more than 15 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from governments, the private sector and civil society to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, cross-sector collaboration and impactful solutions. Throughout the year, ADSW conversations and initiatives facilitate the knowledge sharing and collective action that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations. About Masdar: Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy systems transformation and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 31.5 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future. Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

