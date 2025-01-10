Elysian At Skye Canyon By The Calida Group Now Leasing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Calida Group

Elysian at Skye Canyon

Elysian at Skye Canyon

Newest addition to the Skye Canyon neighborhood offers upscale apartment living in Las Vegas

- Doug Eisner, co-founder and co-CEO of The Calida Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Calida Group , a leading development company, is excited to announce that Elysian at Skye Canyon , the newest extension of the Elysian Living brand, is now leasing in northwest Las Vegas. Elysian at Skye Canyon is where luxury meets nature, combining upscale living and a highly social lifestyle with stunning surroundings and resort-style amenities within an established master-planned community.

"Elysian at Skye Canyon is a testament to The Calida Group's commitment to creating communities that seamlessly integrate luxury, lifestyle and a connection to nature," said Doug Eisner, co-founder and co-CEO of The Calida Group. "This exceptional location within the master-planned Skye Canyon community offers residents an unmatched balance of comfort, convenience, and outdoor adventure."

"As one of three Elysian Living properties we've introduced this year, Elysian at Skye Canyon stands out for its thoughtful design and ideal setting," said Eric Cohen, co-founder and co-CEO. "From its stunning amenities to its breathtaking surroundings, it offers a distinctive living experience that truly reflects the vibrant energy of northwest Las Vegas."

Elysian at Skye Canyon features luxury studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in an array of floor plans ranging from approximately 586- to 1,409-square-feet of thoughtfully designed living space. Available from $1,400 to $2,700 a month, the luxury apartments at Elysian at Skye Canyon boast modern, upscale appointments including 9-foot ceilings, designer fixtures, sleek stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and spacious balconies offering stunning nature views. Additional standout features include eat-in kitchens with upgraded cabinetry and full-height kitchen backsplashes, as well as spa-like baths with oversized tubs and full-size showers with glass surrounds, in select units.

Designed by Calida Studios, residents at Elysian at Skye Canyon will have a variety of sought-after community amenities for a highly social lifestyle that is immersed in mountain and Las Vegas Strip views. Indoor amenities begin at the 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with a hospitality and coffee lounge, a workspace and business center, a game lounge with arcade machines, billiards and shuffleboard and a full cardio and strength training facility with massage room.

Outside, residents and their guests can enjoy the community's lushly landscaped resort-style pool with poolside cabanas, spa and recreation decks, an outdoor kitchen equipped with bar seating, barbecue grills, a Kegerator and an under-counter refrigerator. Residents can also explore additional amenities throughout the property including a hammock farm, intimate seating areas with fire pits, picnic and barbecue areas and a dog park. Additionally, Elysian at Skye Canyon features electric car charging stations, as well as private garage options.

Strategically located along US-95 near Nellis and Creech Air Force Base, Elysian at Skye Canyon residents have easy access to employment hubs, the Las Vegas Strip and suburban entertainment centers, such as Downtown Summerlin and Red Rock Resort.

The Elysian at Skye Canyon leasing office, located at 8888 N Grand Canyon Drive in Las Vegas, is open daily for tours. To learn more about availability and current incentives at Elysian at Skye Canyon, call or text 877-845-5106 or visit .

About The Calida Group

The Calida Group is a leading developer, investor, and operator of multifamily real estate properties in the western United States. Founded in 2007 by Douglas Eisner and Eric Cohen, the principals have developed or acquired more than 24,000 multifamily units, and its senior management combines over 100 years of real estate experience. Calida invests roughly $1 billion annually across three primary strategies (Development, Value-Add Acquisitions and Core-Plus Acquisitions) on behalf of a series of discretionary commingled funds serving the family office and ultra-high net worth communities, as well as forming partnerships with many of the nation's largest financial institutions.

Calida begins with strategic and creative deal sourcing methods to identify investment opportunities that are often completely off market or otherwise less competitively advertised. Then, by leveraging the firm's lifestyle-oriented design capabilities and operational expertise, Calida tailors' unique business plans for each asset. Finally, by meticulously implementing these business plans while managing construction risk, conservatively financing each property and employing thoughtful tax planning, Calida is able to create superior investment opportunities with lower risk than would typically be expected in deals of similar return profiles.

For more information, please visit us at TheCalidaGroup, or reach out to our investor relations department at ....

About Elysian Living

Elysian Living communities showcase meticulous design, tailored for comfort, style, and convenience, with luxury homes boasting top-tier custom finishes, ultra-modern design fixtures, and the latest technology packages for an unparalleled living experience. Under the Elysian Living umbrella, discover a range of offerings, including Ely by Elysian Living boutique properties that redefine entry-level luxury. Explore Homes by Elysian Living, single-family rentals mirroring the lifestyle and amenities of our signature properties, along with our newest addition, Ainsley by Elysian Living, emphasizing health and wellness amenities and events. Conveniently located near nightlife, fine dining, shopping, and parks, an Elysian Living community transcends the notion of mere housing, elevating luxury living to new heights. To learn more about Elysian Living or to check out other Elysian communities, visit ElysianLiving. Stay up to date on all things Elysian Living on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

# # #

Eileen Lopez

Elysian Living

+1 562-685-5744

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.