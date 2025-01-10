Puresky Energy Announces The Operational Launch Of The Cotuit Solar Farm And Battery Energy Storage Solution In Sandwich, Massachusetts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Location: Sandwich, MA

Size: 4,357 kWdc

Solar Panels: 11,172 high-efficiency units

Estimated Annual Generation: 5,720,305 kWh

BESS Rated Power Capacity: 1.4 MWdc

Estimated Annual Co2 Reduction: 8,810,000 lbs (Equivalent to removing 951 cars off the road) Estimated 20-Year Customer Savings: $2,295,376

The Cotuit solar supports the region through supplying lower cost and revenue to the municipality. PureSky donated the land to the local municipality, Sandwich and is leasing it from them, providing annual income. As the single offtaker of the Cotuit community solar farm, a second neighboring municipality has also agreed to purchase community solar credits at a reduced rate, saving on the cost of electricity for the lifetime of the solar farm. This commitment demonstrates their leadership and dedication to local renewable energy development and innovations in energy storage, increasing the resilience of the grid and reducing the risk of power outages.

"Partnerships with municipalities are fundamental to advancing the renewable energy transition and increasing the resilience of the grid through battery energy storage solutions," says Nicholas Topping, Vice President of Community Solar at PureSky Energy. "The town demonstrated exceptional leadership in quickly recognizing the value of community solar as an innovative way to support local renewable energy development and bring the benefits of solar to their residents."

The Cotuit community solar farm exemplifies how renewable energy is well-positioned to build innovative partnerships that support the local community while advancing a clean and reliable energy future. As the strain and demand on electricity grids increase in Massachusetts and across the United States, building long-term relationships with local communities are pivotal to transitioning to more sustainable and resilient energy grid. The Cotuit community solar farm underscores PureSky's commitment to expanding access to the benefits of community solar and to deliver renewable energy solutions that serve local communities.



PureSky is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions to the State of Massachusetts. Corporations, municipalities, organizations, and institutions interested in learning more about becoming project anchors should contact [email protected] .

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 233 MW across 44 sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company's mission is to make clean energy accessible and affordable to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Website:



Host A Solar Farm:

class="dnr" LinkedIn:





SOURCE PureSky Energy