The Harassment Case Shaking Hollywood: Lawyers Break Down The Legal Implications For Employers In Blake Lively V. Wayfarer Studios

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The entertainment has long been a focal point for discussions about workplace harassment, power imbalances, and accountability," says Mariya Gonor, co-chair of the Executive Compensation and Employment Strategies practice group. "It is the entertainment industry that gave us the beginning of the #MeToo movement."

This podcast episode focuses on the HR and harassment implications of the Lively v. Wayfarer case and the roadmap that led to filing the lawsuit. "Lively alleges that Wayfarer failed to provide her with information about the process and procedure for filing human resources," David T. Harmon, co-chair of the Executive Compensation and Employment Strategies practice group. "The key thing here is that this lawsuit is an example of invasion of privacy and crossing the lines of intimacy all within the context of filming a movie."

The attorney duo covers the alleged retaliation tactics by Baldoni and Wayfarer. "Law creates protections against retaliation by the employers and violating this could potentially expose the employer to liability," says Gonor. "Employees are reminded that while not all inappropriate behavior may rise to the legal definition of harassment, that doesn't mean that behavior should go unaddressed or that it should be unreported."

While the lawsuit unfolds, Harmon and Gonor will continue to report updates in their podcast, The Employment Strategists.



We acknowledge that all information and opinions are allegations, and all parties reserve the right to trial.

Baldoni, J. (Director). (2024). It Ends with Us [Film]. Wayfarer Studios.



About The Employment Strategists

Explore the workplace with "The Employment Strategists" podcast

and blog .

Join your hosts, attorneys David Harmon and Mariya Gonor, as they address challenges faced by both employers and employees. From hiring to termination, this podcast offers insights into the evolving employment relationship.

This podcast is not intended, and should not be taken, as legal advice or legal opinion on any specific facts or circumstances. The contents are intended for general information purposes only and you are urged to consult a lawyer concerning your own situation with any specific legal questions you may have. The content reflects the

personal views and opinions of the participants.

