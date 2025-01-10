European Commissioner Discusses Ukraine's Defense Industry Development With Umerov's Deputy
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Union Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said on Friday he had“good talk” with Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration Sergiy Boyev.
The European Commissioner wrote this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“Ukraine's defence industry achieved impressive development so far. The EU's loans and implementation of committed support will help the further ramp up. We will keep supporting Ukraine!” he posted.
As Ukrinform reported, on January 8, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration Sergiy Boyev met with representatives of the U.S. side to discuss plans for security assistance for 2025 and potential joint projects.
