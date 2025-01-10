Ukrainian Forces Hit Command Post Of Russia's 3Rd Army Corps In Svitlodarsk - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 10, the of Ukraine his a command post of the 3rd Corps of Russia's Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on its page, Ukrinform reports.

“On January 10, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on a command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation's Armed Forces in the enemy-occupied city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region,” the report says.

The General Staff noted that during this week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a series of strikes on the facilities captured by the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region.

War update: 161 clashes, most attacks reported in Pokrovsk axis

“At the same time, all necessary measures were taken to limit the risk to civilians,” the General Staff noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a command post of Russia's 8th Guards Combined Arms Army, which was located in the city of Khartsyzsk, occupied part of the Donetsk region.