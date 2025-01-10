Arizona ALT Rock Legends Jesus Chrysler Supercar Kick Off 2025 With Explosive New Single

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Singer, Mitch SteelePHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the heels of their recent hit single Two Sticks (Dynamite) racking up nearly a half a million global streams in less than two months, Jesus Chrysler Supercar blasts into 2025 with their new single, Get Out Of Dodge - available NOW.Written and recorded during a sweltering Arizona summer, Get Out of Dodge is about making choices. Singer Mitch Steele explains, "some people are always trying to start some sh*t! And some people don't play. Get Out Of Dodge is about the choices made when these two people cross paths..."Steele continues "Get Out Of Dodge is PURE Jesus Chrysler Supercar. If there is one song that encompasses who we are...this is it!"Once again mixed by Grammy Award winning Chuck Alkazian (Soundgarden, Eminem, Imagine Dragons) and mastered by Grammy Award winning Scott Hull (Nirvana, Metallica, Rage Against The Machine) Get Out Of Dodge has the firepower to be Jesus Chrysler Supercar's biggest success yet.To wind down their very successful 2024 comeback, Jesus Chrysler recently launched a new website and merch store. Now fans worldwide can proudly rep the iconic JCS logo in their everyday lives. Check out for more information.With a brand-new EP planned for Spring 2025, Get Out Of Dodge kicks off 2025 with a bang and reveals the next chapter of this exciting new era from Jesus Chrysler Supercar.ABOUT:One of Arizona's most celebrated bands of the 1990s, Jesus Chrysler Supercar dominated the Phoenix Alternative Rock scene for nearly a decade. During their meteoric rise these local legends shared the stage with some of the biggest bands of the era including Radiohead, No Doubt, Stone Temple Pilots, Deftones, Korn, Cheap Trick and many more.In 2024, Jesus Chrysler Supercar celebrated their 30th anniversary by introducing a new generation to their 3 classic albums – Supercar (Hay Bailer), Latterday Speedway, Land Speed – which were added to all streaming platforms for the first time. JCS also released their first new music in over two decades with successful singles Two Sticks (Dynamite) and Sludge/Deep Hole.2025 finds JCS preparing to release a brand-new EP in the Spring, their first in 25 years.

