ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Hasbro

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Hasbro To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in Hasbro between February 7, 2022, and October 25, 2023 and would like to discuss your rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

[You may also click here for additional information]









NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hasbro, Inc. (“Hasbro” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HAS) and reminds investors of the January 13, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose the quality of inventory that Hasbro held, and represented that its rising inventory levels reflected outstanding and anticipated demand, rather than excess supply that outpaced waning demand. As a result of these misrepresentations, Hasbro common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

The truth began to emerge on January 26, 2023, when the Company previewed its fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2022. Hasbro, having repeatedly touted the apparent strength of the 2022 holiday season, now admitted that revenue would contract by 17% year-over-year. To combat weakening sales, Hasbro announced it would be laying off 15% of its global work force, and at the same time disclosed the immediate departure of its Chief Operating Officer.

These disclosures caused the price of Hasbro stock to decline by $5.17 per share, or over 8%. However, Defendants continued to make false, reassuring statements to investors concerning the extent of the inventory buildup.

The truth was further revealed on October 26, 2023, when Hasbro announced its financial results for its fiscal year 2023 third quarter and shocked investors by disclosing an 18% decline in Consumer Product revenues year-over-year, along with a significant reduction in guidance for the remainder of the year. Hasbro also revealed that it was forecasting“$50-ish million of onetime cost” that was to be spent on“mov[ing] through inventory at the retailer level, extra marketing to move through the inventory, [and] extra obsolescence cost” in its Consumer Products segment.

These disclosures caused the price of Hasbro stock to decline by another $6.38 per share, or over 11%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Hasbro's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Hasbro class action, go to /HAS or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , on X , or on Facebook .

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at