NIA Files Charges Against Ninth Accused In Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted a ninth accused in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) linked Bengaluru prison radicalisation case.

In the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, Vikram Kumar alias Chota Usman, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, has been charged under section 120B of IPC, sections 17, 18, 20, 23, and 39 of UA(P) Act, and section 120B read with section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act.

The NIA, which took over the case from the Bengaluru City in October 2023, relates to the seizure of arms, ammunition and digital devices, including two walkie-talkies, from the accused persons who had conspired to commit terror activities in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The conspiracy was aimed at promoting the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT's goal to disrupt India's unity, integrity, security and sovereignty, the NIA said.

Accused Vikram Kumar had come in contact with T. Naseer, a life convict in a terror case, at the Bengaluru Central Prison. Along with others, Vikram, who was then in jail in a 2017-18 murder case, was radicalised by Naseer. Following his release, Vikram remained in touch with Naseer and absconding accused Junaid Ahmed.

In May 2023, acting on Junaid's instructions, Vikram collected a parcel containing hand grenades and walkie-talkies from Ambala, Haryana, and delivered it to other accused persons in Bengaluru. The arms were intended to facilitate Naseer's escape during a court transfer. Junaid Ahmed also funded Vikram as part of the conspiracy to further the LeT activities.

The NIA had earlier, in January 2024, chargesheeted eight accused, including absconder Junaid Ahmed, in the case. Investigations in the case RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI, which originated in July 2023, and efforts to trace the absconding accused are continuing.