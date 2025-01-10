Kuwait Minister Of Health: Diligent Work Required For Sustainable Health

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Friday that Kuwait neo vision 2035 and sustainable development goals warrant diligent work to ensure sustainable health in the future through improving the quality of life, the medical services and updating integration among the various health sectors.

Addressing the inauguration of the sixth edition of the Natural and the Medical Rehabilitation Conference, the minister affirmed that these two specialties are basic to enable patients restore normal life. He indicated that some of the cases that require such treatment include physical injuries, brain strokes, spinal cord injuries and old age.

He boasted of the Natural Medicine Hospital that had earned international awards.

Innovated and integrated strategies are required, amid the noticeable rise of chronic diseases and casualties resulting from modern life activities, to merge prevention and medical rehabilitation, he said.

Aware of such needs, he added, the ministry had launched initiatives aimed at expanding the natural medicine and medical rehabilitation services namely the daily care program (Daily Care) that provides intensive treatment for the patients without distancing from their families and communities.

This program has involved the hospitals of Al-Jahraa, Al-Farwaniya and Adan, he said, revealing a plan to build a new hospital to meet the mounting needs for medical rehabilitation. (end)

