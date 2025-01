Class A Office Building Selects SU Group To Significantly Bolster Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SU Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: SUGP ) ("SU Group" or the "Company"), an integrated security-related engineering services company in Hong Kong, today announced one of Hong Kong's premier Class A office buildings has selected SU Group to significantly bolster security at the prime location.

Under the agreement, SU Group will install high security integrated lintel roller shutters designed to withstand attack by a determined opportunist using bodily force and mechanically advanced tools. Advanced locking systems and anti-lift features increase resistance to forced entry, while the visible presence of a secure shutter acts as a deterrent to potential burglars. The installation is scheduled to be complete by the end of Q2 2025.

The high security integrated lintel roller shutters being installed are meticulously manufactured by Charter Global/U.K., and certified to LPS 1175 Issue 7 SR2. They are independently tested by the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB), a globally recognized third-party certification body delivering certainty for over 150 years. Engineered to integrate within a building's structure, the aesthetically pleasing and functionally efficient shutters remove the need for an unsightly standard head-box, while providing enhanced security. Other benefits include lowering energy costs by helping to regulate heat loss in winter and heat gain in summer; reduction of noise; storm and debris resistance; protection of interior furnishings from fading; increased privacy; low maintenance; longevity and durability; customizable design; and enhanced property value and appeal.

SU Group's Chairman and CEO, Dave Chan, commented, "With the advent of new materials and technologies, high-security roller shutters have become the first line of defense for many property owners, ranging all the way from prime location Class A commercial buildings to residential and industrial facilities. Increased smash and grab threats combined with escalating costs from damage and theft are serving as catalysts for growing demand for high-security roller shutters backed by an internationally recognized standard. As a result, we expect news of our latest win to serve as a springboard for a very meaningful surge in sales as we move forward."

SU Group (Nasdaq: SUGP ) is an integrated security-related services company that primarily provides security-related engineering services, security guarding and screening services, and related vocational training services in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, SU Group has been providing turnkey services to the existing infrastructure or planned development of its customers through the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of security systems for over two decades. The security systems that SU Group provides services include threat detection systems, traffic and pedestrian control systems, and extra-low voltage systems in private and public sectors, including commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties in Hong Kong. For more information visit .

