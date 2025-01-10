Every Body Eat® Earns 'Seed Oil Free' Certification, Leading The Way In Clean And Transparent Snacking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "At Every Body Eat®, great tasting, delicious food that can be enjoyed by everybody - regardless of dietary restriction or preference - is our priority. We took the road less traveled from day one, committing to whole food ingredients, no seed oils, and none of the top allergens or corn," said Trish Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO . "Earning the Seed Oil Free Certified seal shows our commitment to delivering uncompromising quality and transparency."

Certified Snacks with Flavors You Can TrustTM :



Every Body Eat® ThinsTM: Known for their crispy texture and bold flavors, these crackers are a national favorite. Every Body Eat® Cookie BitesTM: A new indulgent treat, crafted to be allergen-free and absolutely delicious.

Always Leading with Transparency :

The Seed Oil Free Certified seal reflects rigorous third-party testing, verifying Every Body Eat®'s commitment to clean-label cookies and crackers only ever made with whole ingredients and free from the top 14 food allergens and corn. Our snacks contain no seed oils, such as soybean, corn, or canola oil-no blends, no hidden ingredients, no compromises. With this industry-leading milestone, Every Body Eat® empowers consumers to trust every bite.

"Managing multiple certifications, like Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Kosher, and now Seed Oil Free is complicated and expensive for a brand. As consumers increasingly demand clarity and honesty from food brands, we're proud to be leading the way," said Nichole Wilson, Co-Founder and President . "Achieving this certification is about more than meeting a standard-it's about setting one."

Join the Movement for Clean and Transparent Snacking:

Visit or follow us on Instagram @everybody_eating to discover how we're redefining indulgence for everyone, everywhere.

Available Nationwide, So Every Body Can Have Some :

Find Every Body Eat® products at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, HEB, Hy-Vee, Thrive Market, Wegmans, Natural Grocers, Central Market, The Fresh Market (on shelf later this month),

and other top retailers.

Also find them at Amazon, Instacart and online at .

