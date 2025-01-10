ED Attaches Seven Properties Worth Rs 5.8 Crore In Money Laundering Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached seven immovable properties worth Rs 5.8 crore located in Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh in connection with the fake degree scam case involving Manav Bharti University, Solan (HP), an official said on Friday.

The seven properties attached on Friday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) belong to accused Ashoni Kanwar. With this, the total attachment in the case stands at Rs 200 crore, said an official statement.

Last year, the ED filed a Prosecution Complaint before Special Court Shimla against Raj Kumar Rana, Manav Bharti University and others under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the case related to selling of fake degrees in the name of Manav Bharti University, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

The Prosecution Complaint was filed against 14 people and 2 entities. The Special Court, Shimla, had taken cognisance of the complaint filed on January 4, 2023.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 at Dharampur Police Station, District Solan, Himachal Pradesh in the matter of fake degree scam of Manav Bharti University, Solan.

In another case, the ED's Nagpur zone office carried out search operations from January 8 and January 9 under the provisions of PMLA in an online safari booking fraud committed by Abhishek Vinodkumar Thakur and Rohit Vinodkumar Thakur, partners of M/s Wild Connectivity Solutions (WCS).

The alleged fraud has caused a wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 12.15 crore to the forest department of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

During the search operations, ED has seized gold, diamond and platinum jewellery/bullion amounting to Rs 1.42 crore along with various property documents, said an official statement.

In a separate case, ED's Kozhikode zone office provisionally attached assets valued at Rs 1.25 crore on Friday in the form of immovable properties and fixed deposits in the name of family members in the disproportionate assets case against A.P. Pramod, retired Superintending Engineer, PWD, Kozhikode under the PMLA, 2002.