Yerbaé Expands Distribution With Four New Partnerships, Creating Synergies With Safety Shot's Operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) ("Yerbaé" or the"Company"), a plant-based functional beverage company, announced today new partnerships with Carlson Distributing, Bison Beverage, George's Distributing, and Craig Stein Beverage to service Smith's Food & Drug locations across the western United States. Smith's Food & Drug, a regional grocery chain with locations in Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, is a subsidiary of Kroger, the largest grocery chain in North America. Through these new distribution agreements, Yerbae will be available in more than 100 Smith's locations across the region. This expansion aligns with the strategic growth plans of Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT), which has agreed to acquire Yerbaé.

Carlson Distributing will cover Utah, Bison Beverage will serve Wyoming, George's Distributing will manage Montana, and Craig Stein Beverage will handle Boise, Idaho. Together, these distributors will ensure Yerbae's availability in more than 100 Smith's stores.

"Partnering with Carlson, Bison, George's, and Craign Stein is an exciting step in our mission to provide more consumers with Yerbaé's refreshing and energizing beverages," said Todd Gibson, CEO and Co-Founder of Yerbaé. "We're thrilled to expand our footprint and make Yerbaé available to even more consumers throughout these 7 states."

The new distributors will deliver Yerbaé's latest 12oz functional beverage line, including Mango Passionfruit, Watermelon Strawberry, Black Cherry Pineapple, Raspberry Sorbet, and Peachy Mimosa Twist.

This expansion strengthens Yerbaé's position in the west coast, where demand for healthier and functional beverage options continues to grow.

Expanding Distribution Network Creates Synergies for Safety Shot

Yerbaé's retail success is supported by a growing distribution network. Over 1,000 new brands enter the market each year seeking retail distribution and distributor alignments. Yerbaé's growth within these distributors marks significant strides in chain driven retail business like Smith's, but also positions the company strategically across multiple new regional account locations and independent retailers. Within this segment of business, distribution is complemented with field sales and merchandising support, effectively building financial strength in incremental case deliveries, sales and management of retail stock positioning.

These new partnerships are expected to create synergies for Safety Shot by providing access to an expanded distribution network and new opportunities for collaboration. Safety Shot may explore leveraging these relationships to introduce its innovative wellness products to a wider audience and potentially collaborate with these distributors on joint marketing and sales initiatives. for both brands through streamlined logistics and distribution.

Yerbaé Brands Corp.

Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) is disrupting the functional beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé's key ingredient (yerba mate, a South American herb) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients as well as caffeine.

By combining yerba mate with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise functional beverage solution. All Yerbaé beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free.

About Safety Shot, Inc.

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online at , and Amazon. The Company is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

