Unsolicited Press Declares All 2025 Book Covers Blood Red: A Bold Stand Against The Siege On Womxn.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PORTLAND, OR – In a time when women's rights and autonomy are under siege, Unsolicited Press is dedicating 2025 to amplifying womxn's voices in literature. Through its“Year of Womxn” initiative, the press will release a catalog exclusively featuring works by womxn writers, all marked by bold red covers. This striking color, inspired by historic feminists like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Charlotte Perkins Gilman, symbolizes liberation and rebellion, making each cover a powerful protest and a testament to womxn's voices.“Womxn are the backbone of publishing. They create, they support, they elevate the industry but are too often sidelined. Our 2025 Year of Womxn catalog is our way of championing their unparalleled creativity and storytelling,” said the team at Unsolicited Press.The 2025 Year of Womxn catalog includes works by a distinguished lineup of authors including Heather Lang-Cassera, Amy Shimshon-Santo, and Rosalia Scalia. These authors represent a spectrum of experiences, offering a rich variety of genres and themes that reflect the unique challenges, triumphs, and perspectives of womxn.2025 Book Box Subscription: Celebrating Womxn's Stories Year-RoundReaders can experience the full“Year of Womxn” through a yearlong book box subscription. Each quarterly box will feature new releases from the catalog, alongside curated surprises to enhance the reading experience. The 2025 Book Box Subscription is an immersive way for readers to explore the incredible contributions of womxn writers in literature. Perfect as a gift or a treat for oneself, it's a way to support and celebrate womxn's voices in a profound way.About Unsolicited PressBased in Portland, Oregon, Unsolicited Press is a womxn-owned, all-volunteer publisher dedicated to championing exceptional literature from unsung and underrepresented voices. As a press focused on art over profit, Unsolicited Press has partnered with emerging and award-winning writers, including Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Elisa Carlsen, Tara Stillions Whitehead, and Anne Leigh Parrish.All authors are open to media appearances including interviews, podcasts, and other avenues.Learn more at unsolicitedpress, and connect with us on Instagram, X, Facebook, Pinterest, Bsky, Threads, YouTube, and LinkedIn. For snarky updates, author insights, and more, follow our newsletter on Substack.

