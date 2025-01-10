Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Announces Planned AI Initiative For Molecule Repurposing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam ("Sen-Jam"), a pioneer in innovative inflammatory care, today announced a planned new initiative for use of leading-edge AI tools to accelerate the discovery and development of

repurposed molecular combinations. This forward-thinking approach, combined with Sen-Jam's proprietary "Pleiotropic Anti-Inflammatory Remedies" (or "PAIR") technology, is expected to enable the rapid identification and optimization of therapeutic candidates-shortening development timelines and improving success rates for complex inflammatory conditions.

In an industry where traditional drug development can take decades and cost billions, Sen-Jam's planned AI-driven approach to molecular repurposing is intended to represent a paradigm shift in pharmaceutical innovation. By leveraging artificial intelligence to analyze vast datasets of existing molecules, taking into consideration their mechanism of action and efficacy data as it relates to inflammatory driven disease, Sen-Jam hopes to be able to identify promising combinations that work synergistically with the body's natural inflammatory responses.

By leveraging state-of-the-art AI tools, Sen-Jam plans to rapidly evaluate millions of potential molecular combinations, assessing their safety profiles, interaction patterns, and therapeutic promise. Early prototypes of this data-driven approach have already revealed several promising candidates in Sen-Jam's pipeline, suggesting its promise to streamline the development of safe, effective, and affordable treatments.

"Our planned AI-driven approach to molecular repurposing isn't just about finding new uses for existing drugs – it's about understanding the complex interplay between inflammation and human health at a fundamental level," said Jim Iversen, Co-Founder and CEO of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical. "By combining artificial intelligence with our PAIR technology, we plan to identify and optimize therapeutic combinations that work in harmony with the body's natural processes, potentially revolutionizing treatment options for millions of patients worldwide."

Sen-Jam's planned integrated approach promises substantial advantages over traditional drug development strategies:



Reduced candidate optimization timelines by up to 60% through AI-driven insights

Lower overall costs via strategic repurposing

Enhanced safety profiles by leveraging well-characterized molecules

Improved success rates in clinical development Accelerated path to market through the 505(b)(2) pathway

By leveraging advanced AI tools, Sen-Jam expects to excel at identifying molecular combinations that complement its proprietary PAIR technology-enabling precision therapies that target inflammation at its source without compromising immune system function. This approach may prove especially valuable in treating complex inflammatory conditions where traditional single-molecule strategies have come up short.

"The future of pharmaceutical development lies in intelligent combination therapies that work with the body's natural processes," Iversen continued. "Our planned AI-driven approach to molecular repurposing, combined with our PAIR technology, will position us at the forefront of this revolution in therapeutic development. We're not just developing new treatments – we're hoping to redefine how modern medicines are discovered and developed."

"The intersection of artificial intelligence and molecular repurposing represents one of the most promising frontiers in pharmaceutical innovation," added Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross, Scientific Advisor to Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical. "Sen-Jam's plan to combine AI-driven insights with their PAIR technology platform has the potential to transform how new treatments for complex inflammatory conditions are identified."

Sen-Jam is actively seeking strategic partnerships to leverage its platform across multiple therapeutic areas. The company's commitment to innovation in drug development represents a significant step forward in making effective treatments more accessible to patients worldwide.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical ("Sen-Jam") is pioneering a revolutionary approach to inflammatory care with our proprietary "Pleiotropic Anti-Inflammatory Remedies" (or "PAIR") technology. By working with the body's innate immune system, its precision remedies modulate inflammation at its source, offering transformative solutions that reduce systemic risks without suppressing the immune system. Sen-Jam is leading the next evolution in healthcare, delivering innovative treatments that enhance vitality, extend health spans, and redefine how the world heals.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Christine Leonard

[email protected]

781-913-1902

SOURCE Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

