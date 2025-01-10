NCC Cadets Offer Solutions To Real-World Challenges

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) With the aim of encouraging cadets to develop solutions to real-world challenges, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh on Friday inaugurated 'Idea and Innovation Competition' at the NCC Building in the national capital.

Before the competition, the NCC organised a series of workshops and contests across India under the aegis of all 17 NCC State Directorates, with the aim to inspire and meet the aspirations of cadets.

The unique initiative has been taken up for the first time in NCC Republic Day Camp to provide cadets with the tools and guidance to think critically and develop solutions to real-world challenges, a statement said.

The initiative yielded remarkable results, with cadets generating an impressive 256 innovative ideas and solutions. Out of these, 56 top innovations were shortlisted and showcased during the Republic Day Camp 2025.

The innovations highlighted the cadets' ability to think outside the box and demonstrated creativity, teamwork, and a commitment to nation-building.

The 'Idea and Innovation Competition' resonated deeply with the cadets, and emphasised entrepreneurship, problem-solving, and the spirit of innovation in the cadets.

These initiatives not only underlined the NCC's dedication to nurturing future leaders but also boosted the potential of young minds in addressing pressing societal challenges.

The aim of the initiative was to align NCC training with contemporary aspects and give exposure and opportunities to cadets towards 'Yuva Setu' and prepare them for 'Viksit Bharat'.

On Thursday, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited the NCC Republic Day Parade Camp at Delhi Cantonment and reminded them about the importance of their roles as future leaders of a prosperous and strong India.

In his address, he encouraged the cadets to continue striving for excellence and emphasised the fact that serving the nation goes beyond the Armed Forces.

He also said that the foundation laid by NCC equips them with leadership roles in every field.

He also commended the NCC's selfless efforts in the service and national building. He lauded the cadets for their active participation in a number of community programmes, blood donation campaigns, environmental conservation initiatives and social awareness activities.

The Army Chief, while remembering his own cadet days, threw light upon the fact that the cadets of today will play a very crucial role towards Viksit Bharat.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi concluded his address by wishing the cadets success in all their future endeavours, reinforcing the importance of their roles as future leaders of a prosperous and strong India.