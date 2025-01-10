‘Kingston’ Is A Film For Those Who Dare To Face The Ocean’S Deepest Secrets, Says Dhivyabharathi

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Dhivyabharathi, who plays the female lead opposite G V Prakash in India's first sea-horror adventure 'Kingston', says that this will be one for all the dreamers, the brave, and the ones who dare to face the ocean's deepest secrets.

A day after her film's teaser released, the actress took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on the film, which is being made on a huge budget.

Dhivyabharathi, who started her career with a sensational hit called 'Bachelor' in which she played the female lead opposite G V Prakash, observed,“Kingston teaser is out now. Something terrifying is lurking beneath the surface...

Get ready to experience a sea horror like never before. 'Kingston' isn't just a film – it's a journey into the darkest, deepest fears of the ocean, where every wave hides a story untold.

"This one's for all the dreamers, the brave, and the ones who dare to face the ocean's deepest secrets. 'Kingston' is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Will you be able to survive the terror of the sea?”

The teaser of the film, which has triggered huge interest among film buffs as it is India's first sea horror adventure film, begins with a news reader announcing that communication with a search party that has gone to sea in search of some missing fishermen from Thoovathur has been lost. We then get to know that anyone who has ventured into the sea has never returned.

The teaser gives away the fact that G V Prakash Kumar, who plays Kingston, heads out to this sea and one of his fellow sailors attempts to warn him of danger lurking there...

Kamal Prakash has directed 'Kingston', which is being jointly produced on a huge budget by Zee Studios and G V Prakash's production company, Parallel Universe Pictures.

The film has an ensemble star cast comprising G. V. Prakash Kumar, Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, 'Merku Thodarchi Malai' Fame Anthony, Chetan, Kumaravel, and Sabumon among others.

Apart from playing the lead role, G V Prakash is also composing music for this film, which features cinematography by Gokul Benoy. Dhivek has penned the dialogues for this film which has editing by San Lokesh. S S Moorthy is in-charge of Art direction while Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the stunts in this film.

