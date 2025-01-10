NE's Growth Achieved Due To Concern And Love Of PM Modi For The Region: Arunachal CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Jan 10 (IANS) Arunachal Chief Pema Khandu on Friday said that during his tenure of nine years as Chief Minister several milestones were created and he credited the growth track record to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern and love for the northeast.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 3-day silver jubilee celebration of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) at Aalo in West Siang district district, the Chief Minister said:“Modi ji always says – we have to compensate for the 60 years of deprivation and neglect given by the Centre to the northeast.”

People have witnessed the transformation and everyone still remembers what was the situation of Arunachal Pradesh before ten years, he insisted.

Khandu has hailed the Galo community for cooperating with the state government and supporting the successful implementation of government schemes and projects.

He said the Galos – one of the most advanced communities of the state – have been in the forefront in implementation of government schemes and projects, which has completely facelifted the Galo-dominated areas. Khandu asserted the state government's commitment to keep the trend of development on albeit at a faster pace.

The Chief Minister said that as the revenue generation of the state has grown substantially in the last 7-8 years, the state government has been able to execute people centric projects and welfare schemes.

Stressing on the need to tap the natural potential of the state for resource generation, he pointed out that the more revenue generated, more development will come. He, however, cautioned that in the face of development and modernity, the cultural identity of the state's indigenous communities should not get diluted.

“We cannot sacrifice our cultural identity and indigenous languages for the sake of development. And it is upto organizations like GWS, AITF and other CBOs to preserve our tribal identity alive for posterity,” he said.

Drawing attention towards reports of alarming drug addiction among Galo youths, Khandu called upon the GWS, especially its youth wing, to join with the government to fight against the drug menace.

He said the state government and its police are combating the menace jointly with all the northeastern state governments and police. However, he said, active participation of the society is needed in creating and spreading awareness. Khandu urged all not to treat addicts as outlaws or outcasts.

“Treat them as you treat any other patient. They are patients and we need to care and treat them,” he appealed.

He appreciated the Mothers Vision NGO for running a rehabilitation centre at Aalo but also observed that due to lack of advanced facilities, there is a need to take some of the patients to well equipped facility centres outside.

Khandu announced that in case patients from a very poor family background need such shifting, the state government will bear their expenses. He asked the district administration to identity rehab centres where they will be shifted and the government will take over.