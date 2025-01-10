CGM NABARD Calls On J & K Bank MD & CEO
Date
1/10/2025 10:13:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief General Manager (NABARD) Bhallamudi Sridhar today called upon the MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee at J&K Bank's Corporate Headquarters.
During the meeting, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee lauded the NABARD's vital role in fostering rural prosperity and reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to extending financial support to under-served people.
While commending the Bank's pivotal role in developing the agricultural landscape of J&K through its continued financial intermediation, CGM NABARD pitched for further strengthening of the relationship between the two organisations.
He also lauded the Bank's leading role in deepening the financial inclusion at the grassroots in the union territories of J& K and Ladakh.
Opportunities for collaborative growth in promoting priority sector lending, were also discussed during the meeting, with a special focus on agriculture and rural development.
