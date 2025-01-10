Ukrainian Air Force Soldiers Targeting Enemy Positions With FPV Drones On Vovchansk Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the 2nd Battalion from the Combined Rifle Brigade of the AFU Air Force have demonstrated their effectiveness in targeting Russian shelters and firing positions on the Vovchansk front.

As reported by Ukrinform, photos and videos showcasing their operations were shared on the brigade's official page .

"The soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Combined Rifle Brigade, in cooperation with airborne assault units, continue to heroically hold the frontline in the Vovchansk direction," the post reads.

"Thanks to the swift and precise actions of our units, our soldiers are actively clearing so-called 'dens' - enemy shelters and firing positions - eliminating personnel and equipment in the most critical areas," the post states.

The brigade highlighted the significant impact of FPV drones in achieving these objectives. These drones enable precise, long-range strikes against enemy targets, enhancing the effectiveness of their operations.

Earlier, as reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the Hart Border Guard Brigade struck Russian trench lines, bunkers, and firing positions on the Vovchansk front using artillery.