X Expands Launch Of Grok AI App On App Store

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: X Social has launched its AI app, Grok, as a standalone app available on the App Store for iPhones and iPads in the U.S. and select other countries.

The app lets users download and use Grok separately from the main X app.

Key features include access to the latest Grok 2 model, image generation, real-time updates with a conversational tone, writing assistance, and info cards for weather and restaurants.

Currently, Grok is available in the U.S., Australia, and India, but is limited to users and can be downloaded from the App Store.

The company has not yet announced a release date for an Android version or global availability.

The app is still in Beta testing and is expected to roll out to more countries gradually.

Last month, X opened up access to its Grok AI assistant for free account users, after it was previously available only to Premium subscribers.