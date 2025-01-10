DPIIT Startups To Access R&D Infrastructure & Mfg Facilities Of JK Cement For Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 10 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and JK Cement have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance India's ecosystem through innovation and entrepreneurial support.



The partnership, announced by the of Commerce & Industry, aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub. Under this strategic collaboration, startups and innovators will gain access to JK Cement's advanced infrastructure, manufacturing facilities, research and development centers, and mentorship programs.



The initiative also includes opportunities for pilot projects and university resources, creating a comprehensive support system for emerging entrepreneurs.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh emphasised the significance of this startup-friendly initiative, noting that the synergy between DPIIT and JK Cement will create an environment conducive to innovation.



He expressed confidence that this collaboration will help entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into impactful solutions, positioning India as a global leader in manufacturing and innovation.

Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director of Startup India, revealed that the program aims to support at least 10 startups and entrepreneurs over the next year, focusing on accelerating entrepreneurship and developing sustainable solutions.



Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO of JK Cement Ltd, reinforced the company's commitment to nation-building through this partnership, highlighting their goal of cultivating a competitive manufacturing ecosystem aligned with India's self-reliance objectives.

JK Cement, a major player in India's construction materials sector, brings significant expertise to this partnership. The company maintains a grey cement capacity of 24.2 MTPA with operations across 15 states, particularly strong in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Its white cement and wall putty products reach 36 countries, supported by international subsidiaries in Fujairah FZC and Africa.

The company has recently expanded its portfolio, launching JK Maxx Paints in 2023 for wall, wood, and metal finishes, introducing the JK Profix waterproofing line in construction chemicals, and establishing JK Super Concrete in the Ready-Mix Concrete segment.



This partnership with DPIIT represents another strategic step in JK Cement's commitment to industry development and innovation in India's manufacturing sector.

(KNN Bureau)



